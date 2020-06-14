Advertisement

Florida man sentenced for collecting dead mom’s social security

A Florida man has been sentenced to six months in federal prison for collecting his mother’s Social Security payments for nearly a decade after her death.
(WDTV)
Published: Jun. 14, 2020 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) -A Florida man has been sentenced to six months in federal prison for collecting his mother’s Social Security payments for nearly a decade after her death.

A court document says a federal judge in Tampa sentenced 54-year-old Robert Miller earlier this week. Miller pleaded guilty in January to the theft of government funds.

Miller’s mother was receiving Social Security Retirement Insurance Benefits when she died in December 2009.

Her death was never reported to the Social Security Administration and the benefit payments continued. Prosecutors say Miller continued to access the funds, totaling $75,984 until June 2019.

Miller must repay the stolen money as part of his sentence.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WVLT News

Seventeen-foot python put up a fierce fight before being captured in Florida Everglades

Updated: 5 minutes ago
A Seventeen-foot python put up a fierce fight before being captured in Florida Everglades.

WVLT News

More than 3,000 sign petition to replace Tennessee Confederate statues with Dolly Parton

Updated: 24 minutes ago
More than 3,000 people have signed a petition to replace Tennessee Confederate statues with Dolly Parton

Food

Lakeside Refrigerated Services recalls ground beef due to possible E.coli contamination

Updated: 1 hour ago
Lakeside Refrigerated Services recalled nearly 43,000 pounds of ground beef Saturday due to possible contamination.

WVLT News

9-year-old Virginia boy runs 100 miles in 30 days

Updated: 1 hour ago
A 9-year-old Virginia boy ran 100 miles in 30 days to raise $500 for the United Way of Roanoke Valley.

WVLT News

Wisconsin man arrested after threatening family at gunpoint, police say

Updated: 1 hours ago
A Wisconsin man was arrested Sunday afternoon after allegedly threatening a family with a gun.

Latest News

WVLT News

China, Korea, Egypt report rise in virus cases as curbs ease

Updated: 2 hours ago
The world is seeing more than 100,000 newly confirmed cases every day, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Forecast

Storms Sunday and Monday, hotter late week

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ben Cathey
Ben Cathey breaks down the extended forecast.

WVLT News

The United States Army is 245 years old

Updated: 2 hours ago
America’s soldiers are 245 years old.

WVLT News

Average US gas price up 11 cents over 2 weeks to $2.16

Updated: 2 hours ago
The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline rose 11 cents over the past two weeks, to $2.16 per gallon.

WVLT News

COVID-19 recoveries surpass 19,000 in Tennessee

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Tennessee Department of Health has released new numbers on COVID-19 in the state.