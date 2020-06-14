Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield plans to kneel during the national anthem this upcoming season to support protests of social injustice, police brutality and racism. In answering a post from a fan on his Instagram account Saturday that pleaded with him not to kneel, Mayfield responded: “Pull your head out. I absolutely am.″ Mayfield has been outspoken recently about the need for more understanding and justice in the nation following the killing of George Floyd, a black man, while in police custody in Minneapolis.

CLEVELAND (AP) — Collin Sexton felt sick when he heard the Cavaliers' season was over. Cleveland is one of eight teams excluded from the NBA's return to play scheduled in Florida next month. Sexton hoped the Cavs would be able to play at least some of the 17 games that remained when the COVID-19 pandemic brought everything to a halt. Sexton and Cavs star forward Kevin Love say they hope the league does something for the teams not invited to play at Disney. The league has talked about potentially adding mini-camps and perhaps a tournament for the teams to offset a competitive disadvantage.