Here is the latest Ohio news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. EDT

UNDATED (AP) — Authorities say two men and a women face charges after what they call a road rage shooting in Ohio that left a 10-year-old girl with a gunshot wound to the leg. Cincinnati police allege that one of the men fired a gun from a vehicle driven by the woman Friday afternoon, hitting the child, whose injuries weren't life-threatening. They are charged with felonious assault and another man faces weapon and drug counts. It’s unclear whether the defendants have attorneys; listed numbers for them couldn’t be found Saturday.

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (AP) — A teenage girl has pleaded guilty in the stabbing death of her friend’s mother in Ohio last year. The Springfield News-Sun reports that the girl, who was 15 at the time of the May 2019 attack in New Carlisle, was charged with murder and attempted murder. She pleaded guilty to both counts Thursday in Clark County Common Pleas Court. She will be sentenced July 10. Her friend, who was 13 at the time of the slaying and is now 14, is awaiting trial as a juvenile. The older girl’s plea agreement calls on her to testify if the younger girl’s case goes to trial.

FAIRFIELD, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a 2-year-old boy was pronounced dead after he was found in the pool of his family’s home in a suburb of Cincinnati. Emergency responders in Butler County were called to the Ross Township home at about 7:20 p.m. Friday after the boy was reported unresponsive. The child was flown to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Township police are investigating.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio lawmaker has been fired from his job as a physician after questioning at a hearing whether “the colored population” was contracting coronavirus at disproportionate rates because they don’t wash their hands as well as other groups. Republican Sen. Stephen Huffman has apologized but remains under pressure to resign his Senate seat. The remarks were made Tuesday during a committee hearing on whether racism should be declared a public health crisis. TeamHealth, where Huffman worked as an emergency room doctor, fired him Thursday. A spokesman said the comments were inconsistent with the health company’s commitment to tolerance and diversity.