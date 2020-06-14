Advertisement

Isolated strong storms this afternoon

More scattered storms on Monday
A WVLT Weather Alert has been posted for Sunday afternoon for the possibility of an isolated strong to severe thunder storm to pop-up. The threat is there for a brief storm with gusty winds, small hail and heavy rain. Seek shelter if you hear thunder, it’s time to go inside.
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Jun. 14, 2020 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Hail could be up to quarter size and winds up to 60 mph. There’s a very small chance for a tornado.

SPC has placed East Tennessee in a marginal risk category for severe weather on Sunday.
SPC has placed East Tennessee in a marginal risk category for severe weather on Sunday.(Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

With showers and storms the rest of the afternoon we’ll see a mix of sun popping through the clouds at times. Highs will reach the low 80s across the area. Through the evening the storms will fade for a just a few rain drops overnight.

Monday brings more showers and storms across the area with highs reaching the 80s once again.

Lingering rain chances are still possible during the heat of Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday afternoons as the cut-off storm remains nearby. We’ll climb from the lower 80s on Tuesday into the upper 80s come Thursday.

Once the stubborn cut-off system leaves, high pressure brings back some of that heat just in time for the first full weekend of summer. Highs should jump back into the lower 90s.

