Kentucky man creates video game tournament in support of Black Lives Matter

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WVLT/WYMT) -A Kentucky man teamed up with Dragon Squad Esports from Ohio to create a video game tournament in support of Breonna Taylor and the Black Lives Matter movement.

“I mean it’s at the forefront of everyone’s mind right now everybody’s talking about it they want to see stuff happen they want to see change and this is an opportunity to do something,” said Nathan Lyttle who organized the tournament.

Lyttle already has 90 people competing from across the world.

“For it to be a charity tournament and have 90 people involved its something special,” said Lyttle.

The winner of the tournament will receive a custom Black Lives Matter controller. 100% of the proceeds will go to Breonna Taylor’s family and the Black Lives Matter movement.

To be entered into the tournament, participants must donate $5 to the GoFundMe. The GoFundMe for the tournament has raised more than $1,300.

