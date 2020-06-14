Lakeside Refrigerated Services recalls ground beef due to possible E.coli contamination

WASHINGTON, (WVLT) -Lakeside Refrigerated Services recalled nearly 43,000 pounds of ground beef Saturday due to possible contamination.

According to the United States Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service, 42,922 pounds of ground beef products were recalled due to possible E.coli contamination.

The following ground beef items were recalled:

1-lb. vacuum packages containing “MARKETSIDE BUTCHER ORGANIC GRASS-FED GROUND BEEF” and use or freeze by date of 07/01/20 and lot code P-53298-82.

1-lb. vacuum packages containing four ¼ lb. pieces of “MARKETSIDE BUTCHER ORGANIC GRASS-FED GROUND BEEF PATTIES” and use or freeze by date of June 27, 2020, and lot code P-53934-28.

3-lb. vacuum packages containing three 1 lb. pieces of “MARKETSIDE BUTCHER ORGANIC GRASS-FED GROUND BEEF 93% LEAN / 7% FAT” and use or freeze by date of 07/01/20 and lot code P53929-70.

1-lb. tray packages containing four ¼ lb. pieces of “THOMAS FARMS GRASS-FED GROUND BEEF PATTIES 85% LEAN / 15% FAT” and use or freeze by date of 06/25/20 and lot code P53944-10.

4-lb. tray packages containing 10 ¼ lb. pieces of “THOMAS FARMS GRASS-FED GROUND BEEF PATTIES 80% LEAN / 20% FAT” and use or freeze by date of 06/25/20 and lot code P53937-45.

1-lb. vacuum packages containing four ¼ lb. pieces of “THOMAS FARMS GRASS-FED GROUND BEEF PATTIES 85% LEAN / 15% FAT” and use or freeze by date of 06/27/20 and lot code P53935-25.

1-lb. vacuum packages containing “VALUE PACK FRESH GROUND BEEF 76% LEAN / 24% FAT” and use or freeze by date of 07/01/20 and lot code P53930-18.

According to the USDA website, these items were shipped to retail locations nationwide, including Walmart stores.

“There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products," the site reads.

If you are concerned about injury or illness related to beef products should consult a doctor.

“E. coli O157: H7 is a potentially deadly bacterium that can cause dehydration, bloody diarrhea, and abdominal cramps 2–8 days (3–4 days, on average) after exposure to the organism.”

You can contact the Lakeside Processing Center at (856) 832-3881 with any questions about your beef products.

