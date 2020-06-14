Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. EDT

AP-US-AMERICA-PROTESTS-CONFEDERATE-GENERALS

US base namesakes include slaveholders, failed generals

CINCINNATI (AP) — As much as President Donald Trump enjoys talking about winning and winners, the Confederate generals he vows won't have their names removed from U.S. military bases weren't winners. They not only fought on the losing side of a rebellion, some weren’t even considered good generals. The 10 generals include some who made costly battlefield blunders; others mistreated captured Union soldiers, some were slaveholders and one was linked to the Ku Klux Klan after the war. Trump has dug in his heels on renaming, despite a push in Congress to do so.

Care-free days at theme parks giving way to virus safeguards

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Amusement parks around the U.S. are getting ready to welcome back visitors. But just like everywhere else, there will be plenty of changes to deal with the coronavirus pandemic. Most will have temperature checks at their gates and limit how many people are allowed in each day. Big theme park operators including Disney and Six Flags will require all guests to wear masks. Some parks have done trial runs with employees to figure out social distancing on rides and plan on cutting down long lines. Disney’s Florida parks will open in July, but without parades, fireworks and character greetings.

Police: 3 face charges in road rage shooting that hurt girl

Authorities say two men and a women face charges after what they call a road rage shooting in Ohio that left a 10-year-old girl with a gunshot wound to the leg. Cincinnati police allege that one of the men fired a gun from a vehicle driven by the woman Friday afternoon, hitting the child, whose injuries weren't life-threatening. They are charged with felonious assault and another man faces weapon and drug counts. It’s unclear whether the defendants have attorneys; listed numbers for them couldn’t be found Saturday.

Teenage girl pleads in stabbing death of friend's mother

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (AP) — A teenage girl has pleaded guilty in the stabbing death of her friend’s mother in Ohio last year. The Springfield News-Sun reports that the girl, who was 15 at the time of the May 2019 attack in New Carlisle, was charged with murder and attempted murder. She pleaded guilty to both counts Thursday in Clark County Common Pleas Court. She will be sentenced July 10. Her friend, who was 13 at the time of the slaying and is now 14, is awaiting trial as a juvenile. The older girl’s plea agreement calls on her to testify if the younger girl’s case goes to trial.

Child pronounced dead after being found in family pool

FAIRFIELD, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a 2-year-old boy was pronounced dead after he was found in the pool of his family’s home in a suburb of Cincinnati. Emergency responders in Butler County were called to the Ross Township home at about 7:20 p.m. Friday after the boy was reported unresponsive. The child was flown to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Township police are investigating.

Ohio senator fired over remarks about black people, hygiene

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio lawmaker has been fired from his job as a physician after questioning at a hearing whether “the colored population” was contracting coronavirus at disproportionate rates because they don’t wash their hands as well as other groups. Republican Sen. Stephen Huffman has apologized but remains under pressure to resign his Senate seat. The remarks were made Tuesday during a committee hearing on whether racism should be declared a public health crisis. TeamHealth, where Huffman worked as an emergency room doctor, fired him Thursday. A spokesman said the comments were inconsistent with the health company’s commitment to tolerance and diversity.

2 Pennsylvania men face charges in Cleveland protests

CLEVELAND (AP) — Two men from Erie, Pennsylvania, have been indicted on federal charges related to protests in Cleveland over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. They now face charges including conspiracy to riot. The U.S. Justice Department says they were detained May 30 in Cleveland. Prosecutors say the men were carrying a backpack filled with fire-starting materials, a hammer and spray paint. Roughly 100 people were arrested that day in Cleveland during protests that left dozens of downtown storefronts in ruins. An attorney for one of the defendants says the government hasn't produced evidence he participated in rioting. Court records don’t indicate whether the second man has a lawyer.

2 officers resign, chief on leave after golf cart arrests

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — The mayor on a Lake Erie resort island says the police chief has been placed on leave and two officers have resigned after the arrests of a group of black tourists riding on a golf cart. Police body cameras show officers using stun guns on at least two people during the stop last weekend. It all began when two white Put-in-Bay officers said the operator of the golf cart was driving recklessly. In all, nine people were arrested but most of the charges have been dropped. Village Mayor Jessica Dress said Thursday there will be a thorough review of what happened.

Protests in Trump country test his hold in rural white areas

Hundreds of protests over black injustice have cropped up in small cities in rural areas across the upper Midwest and Rust Belt, many with their own lingering current of white supremacy and racial unrest. Across Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, more than 200 such demonstrations have taken place, many in counties President Donald Trump carried resoundingly in 2016. The movement presents a test of the president’s ability to reassemble in whole this older, white voting bloc. If he's outnumbered by even marginally reignited opposition, his hold on the White House could face a serious challenge.

Pastor pleads guilty to coercing teen into sexual activity

CINCINNATI (AP) — A pastor accused of coercing and enticing a teenage girl into sexual activity with him at his suburban Cincinnati church has pleaded guilty to a related federal charge. Prosecutors say Cesar Agusto Guerrero Jr., of Liberty Township, admitted engaging in sexual activity with a 17-year-old girl at his church office in Sharonville last year. They alleged that Guerrero said it was a “cleansing process” and told the teen God was speaking to him. The 42-year-old pleaded guilty this week. He’ll be sentenced later. Prosecutors say both sides recommended a 10-year prison sentence. A message seeking comment was sent Friday to his public defender.