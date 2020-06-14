Advertisement

Louisiana adopts daylight saving time year-round, pending federal approval

A bill signed into law by Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards says the state will adopt daylight saving time as the year-round standard time, pending changes in federal law.
(WOWT)
Published: Jun. 14, 2020 at 9:50 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
(WVLT/WAFB) -A bill signed into law by Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards says the state will adopt daylight saving time as the year-round standard time, pending changes in federal law.

“I had some seniors ask me just a couple of weeks ago when I was visiting a nursing home if we could keep the Daylight Saving Time all year because their loved ones come to visit and they want to get home before dark and it really cuts it short, and I just think people are in a happier mood, maybe less crime, I’m not sure," said state Representative Dodie Horton, the sponsor of the bill.

The law goes into effect if the United States Congress amends current federal law to allow states to decide whether or not they adopt daylight saving time as their year-round standard time.

If the law is amended while the state is in daylight saving time, the state will not return to standard time.

If the law is amended while the state is in standard time, the law takes effect at 2 a.m. on the second Sunday in March.

