Missouri girl offers free lemonade to Springfield officers, Greene Co. deputies

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (WVLT/KY3) -Missouri police officers and deputies were treated to some ice-cold lemonade for free thanks to an eight-year-old girl.

Nasya provided free lemonade to several Springfield police officers, Greene County deputies, and some Highway Patrol troopers Saturday afternoon, according to her mother Shayla Williams.

Nasya wanted to thank law enforcement officers for their service when she set up a lemonade stand Saturday afternoon. She also took several photos with them after serving the lemonade.

