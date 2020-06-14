OH Lottery
OH Lottery
Published: Jun. 13, 2020 at 12:58 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Saturday:
15-21-24-31-32-33, Kicker: 1-4-2-6-4-8
(fifteen, twenty-one, twenty-four, thirty-one, thirty-two, thirty-three; Kicker: one, four, two, six, four, eight)
Estimated jackpot: $1.5 million
Estimated jackpot: $22 million
9-2-2
(nine, two, two)
5-5-3
(five, five, three)
8-3-3-0
(eight, three, three, zero)
1-1-4-7
(one, one, four, seven)
0-1-5-0-7
(zero, one, five, zero, seven)
5-4-0-1-6
(five, four, zero, one, six)
02-12-32-50-65, Powerball: 5, Power Play: 3
(two, twelve, thirty-two, fifty, sixty-five; Powerball: five; Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $20 million
01-14-17-20-36
(one, fourteen, seventeen, twenty, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $110,000