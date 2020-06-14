Associated Press Ohio Daybook for Sunday, Jun. 14.

Sunday, Jun. 14 Buildings lit in red, white and blue to mark NFF 'National Day of Unity' - National Flag Foundation 'National Day of Unity', with buildings in 41 cities lighting up in red, white and blue to mark Flag Day, honor the work of coronavirus (COVID-19) frontline workers, and show unity across the country. Buildings being lit include the World Trade Center and several locations along Broadway in New York, Bank of America Tower in Dallas, and the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, along with buildings in Anchorage, AK; Austin, TX; Baltimore; Buffalo, NY; Charlotte; Chicago; Cincinnati; Cleveland; Columbus, OH; Denver; Detroit; Erie, PA; Fort Lauderdale, FL; Fort Smith, AR; Fort Worth, TX; Houston; Indianapolis; Jacksonville, FL; Kansas City, MO; Las Vegas; Louisville, KY; Los Angeles; Memphis, TN; Minneapolis; Nashville, TN; Oklahoma City; Orlando, FL; Philadelphia; Phoenix; Pittsburgh; Portland, OR; Salt Lake City; San Antonio; San Diego; San Jose, CA; San Francisco; Seattle; St. Louis, MO and Tampa/St. Petersburg, FL

Weblinks: https://nationalflagfoundation.org/, https://twitter.com/NFFUSA

Contacts: Matt Beynon, BrabenderCox, mbeynon@brabendercox.com; Laura Lebaudy, BrabenderCox, llebaudy@brabendercox.com;

Monday, Jun. 15 - Wednesday, Jun. 17 Association for Community Health Improvement National Conference

Location: Hilton Cleveland Downtown, 100 Lakeside Ave E, Cleveland, OH

Weblinks: http://www.healthycommunities.org/, https://twitter.com/communityhlth

Contacts: ACHI, communityhlth@aha.org, 1 312 422 2193

CORPORATE DATA

Monday, Jun. 15 KeyCorp: Q2 2020 Dividend payment date

Weblinks: http://www.corporate-ir.net/ireye/ir_site.zhtml?script=2100&ticker=KEY, https://twitter.com/KeyBank_Help

Contacts: Chris Sikora, KeyCorp Investor Relations, chris_sikora@keybank.com, 1 216 689 3133

Monday, Jun. 15 The Wendy's Company: Q2 2020 Dividend payment date

Weblinks: http://www.aboutwendys.com/, https://twitter.com/Wendys

Contacts: Greg Lemenchick, Wendy's Investor Relations, greg.lemenchick@wendys.com, 1 616 766 3977

Tuesday, Jun. 16 9:30 AM UK MPs question GOP Rep. Mike Turner on Huawei and 5G - 'The Security of 5G' evidence session. Virtual meeting in UK Parliament hearing from Republican Rep. Mike Turner and Scowcroft Group Principal Franklin Miller. Follows calls for the UK Govt to follow the U.S. and take a stricter approach to Huawei in UK 5G networks

Weblinks: http://www.parliament.uk/business/committees/committees-a-z/commons-select/defence-committee/, https://twitter.com/CommonsDefence

Contacts: Defence Committee, +44 (0) 20 7219 5745

CORPORATE DATA

Tuesday, Jun. 16 Huntington Bancshares: Q2 2020 Ex-dividend date

Weblinks: http://www.investquest.com/iq/h/hban/, https://twitter.com/Huntington_Bank

Contacts: Todd Beekman, Huntington BancsharesInvestor Relations, 1 614 480 3878

Tuesday, Jun. 16 Cincinnati Financial Corp: Q2 2020 Ex-dividend date

Weblinks: https://cincinnatifinancialcorporation.gcs-web.com/news-releases?field_nir_news_date_value%5Bmin%5D=2018

Contacts: Stephanie Johnson, Cincinnati Financial Investor Relations, investor_inquiries@cinfin.com, 1 513 870 2768