Salmonella found in some raw macadamia nuts leading to recall

(WAFB) - Some NOW brand raw macadamia nuts have been recalled after a batch taken as a sample from a larger batch tested positive for Salmonella contamination.

Some nuts from the larger batch were shipped nationwide and sold online.

Consumers are asked not to consume nuts that come in packaging with the following information:

Description: NOW Real Food® Raw Macadamia Nuts, Unsalted, 8 oz. pouch

Item Number: 7119

Lot Number: 3141055

Best By Date: 01/2021