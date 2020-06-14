Silent march held in memory of George Floyd

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Saturday morning many participated in a silent march in memory of George Floyd.

The march started at Alex Haley Park and ended at Market Square.

After arriving at Market Square, many took a moment of silence while kneeling on one knee for 8 minutes and 46 seconds. Around the same amount of time George Floyd remained on the ground with an officer’s knee on his neck.

Those who took a knee said that moment was difficult to think about.

“During that moment of silence, at first you think that’s not a long time. But as you’re sitting through it, all you think about is that he could not move and he couldn’t breathe and he was asking for his mom.”

Members of the Iota Alpha chapter of Omega Psi fraternity inc. hosted the event.

