Silent march held in memory of George Floyd
Published: Jun. 13, 2020 at 9:27 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Saturday morning many participated in a silent march in memory of George Floyd.
The march started at Alex Haley Park and ended at Market Square.
After arriving at Market Square, many took a moment of silence while kneeling on one knee for 8 minutes and 46 seconds. Around the same amount of time George Floyd remained on the ground with an officer’s knee on his neck.
Those who took a knee said that moment was difficult to think about.
Members of the Iota Alpha chapter of Omega Psi fraternity inc. hosted the event.
