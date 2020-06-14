Storms Sunday and Monday, hotter late week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -

Storms are generally weakening but we will keep the WVLT WEATHER ALERT active through the middle of the afternoon. It will expire at 5:00 p.m.

We had a few reports of large hail, and there were some serious downpours, but it was largely over and done with in a quick period.

After cooler weather to start the week, we’re screaming hot by next weekend.

WHAT TO EXPECT:

Showers should continue to track southeast this evening, largely winding down by dusk. A few mountaintop rumbles of thunder are possible before midnight. There’s not much happening (apart from some patchy fog) through Monday morning, though.

Temperatures Monday morning are all over the place. Some will be in the lower 50s, some may be in the lower 60s. We dropped Knoxville’s low, since we didn’t get too hot Sunday, to roughly 57°.

Much like the morning, there’s an incredible range of temps Monday afternoon. Many in the foothills, Smokies, and Upper NE Tennessee may only get to the lower 70s, basically room temperature. These eastern and mountain counties also have a high likelihood of rain showers Monday afternoon, while it will generally be sunny west of Interstate 75. This is the pattern much of the coming work-week.

Knoxville’s high is dropping early week. We’re now aiming for 77°-78° Monday and closer to 80° on a cloudy Tuesday.

The rain threat isn’t as big Tuesday but it’s looking kind of overcast, at least east of I-75.

LOOKING AHEAD:

Showers continue to plague the mountains throughout Wednesday and Thursday, and it’s kind of chilly at higher terrain.

The cut-off low responsible for the clouds, slightly-cooler weather, and rain chances finally moves off into the Atlantic by late Thursday. It’s promptly replaced by a big heat bubble that clears us out and shuts down any rain threats.

That means Friday, Saturday, and Sunday should be some of the hottest days of the year, just in time for the ‘official’ start of summer.

As colder air nears Monday, Sunday is piping hot. It should easily be the hottest day of the year. In turn, Monday could become quite stormy. It’s really our next candidate for a WVLT Weather Alert, but we have a long way to go before then.

