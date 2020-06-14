Tennessee fire department raises money for safety equipment through spaghetti dinner

PITTMAN CENTER, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Pittman Center Volunteer Fire Department is raising money for new safety gear for the firefighters.

The department took to Facebook, announcing that it would hold a Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser to raise the money.

The fundraiser dinner will be on Friday June 26 at the fire department located at 5204 E Parkway Cosby, 37722. You can place an order and pick up your dinner from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm.

The menu lists spaghetti, garlic bread, a brownie and drink. All who want to place an order must RSVP and pre-order a meal by June 24. You can do that by emailing pccvfdauxillary@gmail.com or by calling the fire department at 865-217-9111.

