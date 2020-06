BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WVLT/WBRC) -America’s soldiers are 245 years old.

Sunday, June 14 marks the anniversary of the United States Army.

We thank all the men and women who serve with bravery, courage, and selflessness.

Today, we recognize 245 years of bravery, commitment, skill and answering the call to serve.



We are America's Army.#ArmyBday #ServeWithHonor pic.twitter.com/skfWN16XpP — U.S. Army (@USArmy) June 14, 2020

