Wisconsin man arrested after threatening family at gunpoint, police say

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WVLT/WISC) -A Janesville, Wisconsin man was arrested Sunday afternoon after he allegedly threatened a family at gunpoint on a walking trail.

WISC reported that 73-year-old Thomas M. Baker allegedly approached a family, including a one-month-old baby and a dog. According to a report, Baker approached the family on Ice Age Trail about their dog not being on a leash.

A man in the family went to leash the dog, and officials said Baker pulled out a handgun and pointed it at all of the family members, threatening to kill them.

Baker then reportedly walked away from the family towards Riverside Park where he was tracked down and apprehended by police. Police tracked the suspect down at the entrance to the park near a pavilion after a search by the Rock County Sheriff’s Office.

Baker was found to be in possession of the gun described by the victims. He was charged with three counts of reckless endangerment to safety.

