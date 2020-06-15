Advertisement

2 teens killed when bricks fall on hammock

Two girls died after they became trapped on a hammock by some falling bricks
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 12:03 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (AP) — Authorities were investigating Monday after two girls died whey they became trapped on a hammock by some falling bricks.

The hammock was tried to a tree and a brick pillar, police said. The pillar collapsed and fell on the 13- and 14-year-old on Sunday night, according to police.

Officers freed the girls, who were taken to a hospital, where they later died of their injuries.

No names have been released.

