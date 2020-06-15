Advertisement

21-year-old man found dead inside Greeneville parked car

A 21-year-old man was found dead Sunday inside a parked car in Greeneville.
(WVLT)
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 12:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A 21-year-old man was found dead Sunday inside a parked car in Greeneville, according to a report from WJHL.

Greeneville Police Department identified the man as Thomas Driggers, of Johnson City.

Driggers was found in the passenger seat of the vehicle parked in the 600 block of East Andrew Johnson Highway, investigators said.

The body was sent to the William L. Jenkins Forensic Center at ETSU for an autopsy.

An investigation into the circumstances of the death is underway, but officials said foul play is not suspected.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WVLT News

80-year-old woman found living in Tenn. mobile home covered in feces, black mold

Updated: 46 minutes ago
Hawkins County officials said two people were arrested after deputies found an 80-year-old woman living in a home full of human feces and rotting food.

WVLT News

Black Lives Matter activist Oluwatoyin Salau found dead in double homocide

Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Tallahassee Police Department has identified Oluwatoyin “Toyin” Salau as a murder victim after a week of searching for her.

WVLT News

Garth Brooks announces venues for drive-in concerts

Updated: 1 hour ago
Country music superstar Garth Brooks normally sells out football stadiums, but he is looking to reach thousands of fans at drive-in theaters amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

WVLT News

24 Hour Fitness files for bankruptcy, closes 100 gyms

Updated: 1 hours ago
National gym chain 24 Hour Fitness company filed for bankruptcy Monday, announcing plans to close 100 gyms permanently in 14 states.

Latest News

WVLT News

Family of Memphis man shot, killed by US marshals files wrongful death lawsuit

Updated: 1 hours ago
The family of a Tennessee man shot and killed by police in 2019 has filed a wrongful death lawsuit in federal court.

WVLT News

Smoky Mountain Tourism Development Authority announces ‘Closer to Home’ campaign

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Smoky Mountain Tourism Development Authority announces the launch of their ‘Closer to Home’ campaign.

WVLT News

Bijou Theatre offering free virtual summer camp for young actors

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Bijou Theatre announced it will be offering a free virtual summer camp for young actors.

WVLT News

Father arrested after Oklahoma children found dead in hot vehicle

Updated: 2 hours ago
A father of two young children who were found dead in a hot vehicle is facing second-degree murder charges.

WVLT News

Active cases of COVID-19 drop to 94 in Knox County

Updated: 2 hours ago
Active cases of COVID-19 in Knox County increased Saturday to 118, according to data from the Knox County Health Department.

WVLT News

First lady announces youth art project on women’s suffrage

Updated: 2 hours ago
Melania Trump wants to use art to help children learn about women's suffrage.