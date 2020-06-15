21-year-old man found dead inside Greeneville parked car

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A 21-year-old man was found dead Sunday inside a parked car in Greeneville, according to a report from WJHL.

Greeneville Police Department identified the man as Thomas Driggers, of Johnson City.

Driggers was found in the passenger seat of the vehicle parked in the 600 block of East Andrew Johnson Highway, investigators said.

The body was sent to the William L. Jenkins Forensic Center at ETSU for an autopsy.

An investigation into the circumstances of the death is underway, but officials said foul play is not suspected.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.