80-year-old woman found living in Tenn. mobile home covered in feces, black mold

An 80-year-old woman was found living in a home full of human feces and rotting food.
(Source: Gray News)
(Source: Gray News)(WDTV)
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 1:20 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SURGOINSVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/WJHL) - Hawkins County officials said two people were arrested after deputies found an 80-year-old woman living in a home full of human feces and rotting food.

Deputies said they responded to the home in the 200 block of Stanley Valley Road for a welfare check on the 80-year-old woman, WJHL reported.

According to reports, the mobile home was “dilapidated and the windows were broken and busted in.”

Rebecca Armstrong, 46, told officials she lived at the home and took care of the woman inside. Banner Skeen told officials he also cared for the woman.

Deputies said they immediately noticed the smell of feces and rotting food they entered the home. The victim was reportedly sitting on a couch barefoot and next to a bedpan chair.

Officials said the victim could not walk well or take care of herself. The report stated flies were buzzing throughout the home, large holes in the floor exposed the dirt below the mobile home and dog feces-covered sections of the floor.

Dishes were allegedly covered in rotting food and “a thick layer of black mold on almost all the surfaces," the bathtub was filled with trash and the toilet overflowing with human feces, according to reports. During the search, deputies discovered the victim’s room contained only a mattress and a blanket on the floor covered in feces.

The victim told deputies Armstrong and Skeen dumped her feces in the nearby yard when her bedpan became full.

Armstrong and Skeen were arrested and charged with abuse of an adult.

HCSO officials reported the victim was taken to “a safe and clean location.”

