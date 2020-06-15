Bear euthanized after breaking into Colorado home, found sitting on couch

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV/WVLT) - Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials said a bear was euthanized after it broke into a home in Colorado Springs over the weekend while the resident was cooking breakfast.

“It’s always a hard day when we have to euthanize a bear,” said District Wildlife Manager Cassidy English in a news release over the incident. “Our mission is to protect wildlife. When bears become habituated to people, they can become a threat to public safety. This is why it is so important that our community works together to keep wildlife wild.”

KKTV reported the homeowner was in her kitchen when the bear went inside after ripping a screen on her patio door. The resident was able to leave through her front door and wasn’t injured. Officers said they found the bear sitting on the couch.

According to KKTV, the bear had been relocated from a neighborhood before. Officers said they made the decision to euthanize the animal because it had found its way back to a populated area and was clearly looking for food.

CPW cautioned people about leaving garbage and food out, which could attract bears. The homeowner reportedly had a bird feeder outside the house and cat food by the patio door.

"Most conflicts between people and bears can be traced to easily accessible human food, garbage, birdseed or other attractants. A bear’s natural drive to eat can overcome its wariness of humans. Bears that get too comfortable around people can learn to open doors, destroy property or even become aggressive towards humans," CPW said.

