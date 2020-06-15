Advertisement

“Bearded Villains” raise more than $10k for local autism group

More than 100 bearded women and men showed up to support East Tennessee Autism Society.
Local group raises money for autism.
Local group raises money for autism.
Published: Jun. 14, 2020 at 11:49 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The men had them. The women had them.

Smoky Mountain Bearded Villains and other members from across the world, county and state gathered at the Crowne Plaza Knoxville Saturday evening for a good cause. The group came with their short, whisky or long beards to raise more than $10,000 for the East Tennessee Autism Society.

The Smoky Mountain Bearded Villains is a non-profit and “brotherhood of elite bearded men from all over the world.”

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WVLT News

KPD seeking public’s assistance is locating missing 74-year-old man

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Knoxville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 74-year-old man.

WVLT News

UT student becomes first black woman student body president

Updated: 1 hours ago
The university will have its first black woman student body president this fall.

WVLT News

Woman apologizes after backlash from confronting homeowner

Updated: 2 hours ago
The CEO of a cosmetics company issued an apology Sunday after a video was widely shared online showing her and her husband confronting a man and threatening to call police because he stenciled “Black Lives Matter” in chalk on his San Francisco property.

WVLT News

Nashville bar cited for not complying with public health order

Updated: 2 hours ago
Kid Rock’s Honky Tonk Bar in Downtown Nashville was issued a citation for not complying with a public health order.

Latest News

WVLT News

Disney sues Orange County over property taxes

Updated: 2 hours ago
Disney is suing Orange County property appraiser over its 2019 tax assessments related to Disney theme parks, resorts, employee buildings and other structures owned by the company.

WVLT News

Atlanta authorities offering $10k reward for identity of Wendy’s arsonist

Updated: 5 hours ago
Crime Stoppers of Atlanta is offering a $10,000 reward for information that could lead to the arrest of the person or persons who set a Wendy’s on fire Saturday night.

WVLT News

Oklahoma father arrested after 2 children die in hot vehicle

Updated: 5 hours ago
An Oklahoma man whose son and daughter died when he left them inside his hot truck for five hours has been arrested on two second-degree murder warrants, police said.

WVLT News

Seventeen-foot python put up a fierce fight before being captured in Florida Everglades

Updated: 6 hours ago
A Seventeen-foot python put up a fierce fight before being captured in Florida Everglades.

WVLT News

More than 3,000 sign petition to replace Tennessee Confederate statues with Dolly Parton

Updated: 6 hours ago
More than 3,000 people have signed a petition to replace Tennessee Confederate statues with Dolly Parton

WVLT News

‘I’m a survivor’-Woman survives heart surgery, brain tumor, COVID-19

Updated: 7 hours ago
Malinda Nettle is one of the recent survivors of COVID-19 at Marrero Healthcare Center. In the past year, she has survived a heart valve replacement, a brain tumor and COVID-19.