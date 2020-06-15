“Bearded Villains” raise more than $10k for local autism group

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The men had them. The women had them.

Smoky Mountain Bearded Villains and other members from across the world, county and state gathered at the Crowne Plaza Knoxville Saturday evening for a good cause. The group came with their short, whisky or long beards to raise more than $10,000 for the East Tennessee Autism Society.

The Smoky Mountain Bearded Villains is a non-profit and “brotherhood of elite bearded men from all over the world.”

