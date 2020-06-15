Bijou Theatre offering free virtual summer camp for young actors

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Bijou Theatre announced it will be offering a free virtual summer camp for young actors.

The five-part video series camp begins Monday, June 15 at 11 a.m. and will be offered for young actors ages 9 to 12.

According to the Bijou Theatre, the camp is centered around learning, performing and having fun.

During the camp, participants will write scripts, create characters and perform. The camp will change with each video as the participants focus on the basic understanding of acting.

For more information email info@knoxbijou.org or visit the website here.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.