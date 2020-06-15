Advertisement

Black Lives Matter activist Oluwatoyin Salau found dead in double homocide

The Tallahassee Police Department has identified Oluwatoyin “Toyin” Salau as a murder victim after a week of searching for her as a missing person.
(WCTV)
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WVLT/WCTV) -The Tallahassee Police Department has identified Oluwatoyin “Toyin” Salau as a murder victim after a week of searching for her.

Tallahassee police say the suspect, in this case, is 49-year-old Aaron Glee Jr. and has been arrested.

According to TPD, the other victim in the double murder has been identified as 75-year-old Victoria Sims.

Salau was a vocal activist and had appeared on several videos of the protests in the state’s capital. She was last seen in Tallahassee on June 6 in the area of Orange Avenue and Wahnish Way.

Before Salau disappeared, she had sent tweets about being attacked. The Tallahassee Community Action Committee organized a search party for her on Wednesday, June 10.

On Sunday, WCTV reported that two bodies were found near Monday Road.

“Both names have been released with permission of their families in accordance with Marsy’s Law,” TPD said in its press release.

According to court documents, the suspect in this case was previously arrested on May 30. Glee was accused of aggravated battery causing bodily harm and was released on a $2,500 bond on June 1.

Documents say that Glee said he often helps homeless people. The probable cause affidavit from May 30 says a victim had offered Glee sexual favors in exchange for two bottles of liquor, but then she changed her mind.

WCTV reported Glee then attacked the victim. The victim was not one of the two people killed in the double homicide.

