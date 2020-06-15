Chattanooga Airport ‘Zoom’ call hacked with expletives, pornographic video

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Chattanooga Metropolitan Airport’s officials were on a Zoom conference call when they were interrupted by a hacker Monday.

The Chattanooga Times Free Press reported that airport officials were on a video call when they were ' Zoom-bombed’ by someone spouting expletives and putting up a pornographic video.

The Zoom call was immediately cut short by officials, and they reconvened a conference call about 30 minutes later.

Authority Chairman Dan Jacobson later told board members that he wasn't sure what the next step is in an investigation to find the offenders.

“I, for one, would like to give it more than a cursory effort,” he said.

In a separate incident in March, during the Chattanooga City Council meeting, some online attendees used racist hate speech in the chat.

