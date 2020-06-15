Advertisement

Cinnaholic announces new addition to store menu

Cinnaholic Bakery announced a new addition of Dole Whip has been added to the store menu.
Cinnaholic Bakery introduces Dole Whip to its store menu.
Cinnaholic Bakery introduces Dole Whip to its store menu.(Cinnaholic Bakery)
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Cinnaholic Bakery announced a new addition of Dole Whip has been added to the store menu.

According to the gourmet cinnamon roll bakery, the Dole Whip is the same as the one offered at Disney World and customers can add toppings the same way they do to their cinnamon rolls.

Cinnaholic Bakery announces Dole Whip to its menu.
Cinnaholic Bakery announces Dole Whip to its menu.(Cinnaholic Bakery)

Cinnaholic is currently selling the Pineapple flavor for $4 per cup and $.50 each for toppings and plans to introduce more flavors soon.

Pineapple Dole Whip at Cinnaholic Bakery.
Pineapple Dole Whip at Cinnaholic Bakery.(Cinnaholic Bakery)

The bakery is offering curbside delivery and will deliver the sweet treat to your car.

For more information, visit the website here.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WVLT News

Cellphone outages hit T-Mobile, Sprint, AT&T and Verizon customers

Updated: 14 minutes ago
T-mobile customers have reported experiencing outages across the country.

WVLT News

Cosby fire department hosting Independence Day fireworks celebration

Updated: 16 minutes ago
The Cosby Volunteer Fire Department is holding an Independence Day fireworks celebration on Saturday, June 27.

WVLT News

Nature’s Crossing adds tea bar to Market Square location

Updated: 29 minutes ago
Nature’s Crossing Health and Beauty add a tea bar to its Market Square location.

WVLT News

Academy delays 2021 Oscars ceremony because of coronavirus

Updated: 1 hour ago
For the fourth time in its history, the Oscars are being postponed.

Latest News

WVLT News

Nation’s best 2021 Tight End commits to Tennessee

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Zack Rickens
Wolfe ranks as the 40th-best prospect in the country, adding to Tennessee’s impressive class which ranks second nationally.

WVLT News

CDC director urges Americans to get flu vaccine during coronavirus pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
Experts continue warning about the devastating effects of a second wave of coronavirus cases, but a top U.S. health official says it will be even worse if Americans don’t get a flu shot.

WVLT News

US revokes emergency use of malaria drugs vs. coronavirus

Updated: 2 hours ago
U.S. regulators on Monday revoked emergency authorization for malaria drugs for treating COVID-19.

WVLT News

`When does it stop?′ Slain Atlanta man’s family makes tearful plea

Updated: 2 hours ago
Pleading through grief and tears Monday, the family of a black man killed by Atlanta police outside a fast-food drive-thru called on protesters to refrain from violence

WVLT News

Knox Co. Sheriff’s Office involved in North Knoxville chase

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Knox County Sheriff’s Office was involved in a vehicle pursuit in North Knoxville Monday.

Forecast

WVLT Weather: Another round of storms to start the week

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Austin Bowling
WVLT Weather: Spotty storms are still possible for the first half of this week