Cinnaholic announces new addition to store menu

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Cinnaholic Bakery announced a new addition of Dole Whip has been added to the store menu.

According to the gourmet cinnamon roll bakery, the Dole Whip is the same as the one offered at Disney World and customers can add toppings the same way they do to their cinnamon rolls.

Cinnaholic Bakery announces Dole Whip to its menu. (Cinnaholic Bakery)

Cinnaholic is currently selling the Pineapple flavor for $4 per cup and $.50 each for toppings and plans to introduce more flavors soon.

Pineapple Dole Whip at Cinnaholic Bakery. (Cinnaholic Bakery)

The bakery is offering curbside delivery and will deliver the sweet treat to your car.

For more information, visit the website here.

