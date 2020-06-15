Commissioners agree to fund Monroe County animal shelter

MADISONVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Monday night, Monroe County commissioners announced they would agree to fund the county’s only animal shelter.

According to the Monroe County Friends of Animals Shelter, the commission was set to defund the shelter on June 23.

On June 15, after much public outcry, the commission said they would not defund the shelter and would devote $225,000 to the shelter.

