Cosby fire department hosting Independence Day fireworks celebration

The Cosby Volunteer Fire Department is holding an Independence Day fireworks celebration on Saturday, June 27.
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
COSBY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Cosby Volunteer Fire Department is holding an Independence Day fireworks celebration on Saturday, June 27.

The department posted on Facebook inviting the public to join in on the fun. The celebration will take place at the Cosby Fire Department located at 7049 Armory Road ‘starting at dark’.

“This is a free showing presented to you by the Cosby Fire Dept. This is one of our ways of showing our appreciation for you," read a flyer posted on the department’s Facebook page.

The department said it isn’t able to host its normal celebration that included auctions, music and kids events, but they still wanted to provide something for the community.

Attendees are encouraged to bring folding chairs to watch the show.

