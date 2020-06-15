Advertisement

Disney sues Orange County over property taxes

Disney World now only accepting reservations beginning in July. (Source: CNN)
Disney World now only accepting reservations beginning in July. (Source: CNN)(GIM)
Published: Jun. 14, 2020 at 9:42 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (WVLT/WKYC) -Walt Disney World has filed yet another suit against Orange County, Florida over property taxes.

WKYC reported that Disney is suing Orange County property appraiser over its 2019 tax assessments related to Disney theme parks, resorts, employee buildings and other structures owned by the company.

Disney has filed similar suits over the years.

Property Appraiser Rick Singh says the Disney complex has been undervalued for years. Disney says it is challenging errors in the assessments.

“Again this year, the Disney organization has chosen to use the court system to dispute the value of its property in Orange County and thereby pay reduced property taxes that would benefit area infrastructure and public schools," the property appraiser’s spokesperson Beth Watson told the Orlando Sentinel.

"The Orange County Property Appraiser looks forward to defending these values in court on behalf of the citizens of Orange County, so that Disney’s responsibility to the community is upheld.”

Each Disney park’s assessed value is:

•Magic Kingdom-$504M

•Epcot $539M

•Hollywood Studios-$394M

•Animal Kingdom- $539M

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WKYC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WVLT News

“Bearded Villains” raise more than $10k for local autism group

Updated: 50 minutes ago
More than 100 bearded women and men showed up to support East Tennessee Autism Society.

WVLT News

KPD seeking public’s assistance is locating missing 74-year-old man

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Knoxville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 74-year-old man.

WVLT News

UT student becomes first black woman student body president

Updated: 1 hours ago
The university will have its first black woman student body president this fall.

WVLT News

Woman apologizes after backlash from confronting homeowner

Updated: 2 hours ago
The CEO of a cosmetics company issued an apology Sunday after a video was widely shared online showing her and her husband confronting a man and threatening to call police because he stenciled “Black Lives Matter” in chalk on his San Francisco property.

WVLT News

Nashville bar cited for not complying with public health order

Updated: 2 hours ago
Kid Rock’s Honky Tonk Bar in Downtown Nashville was issued a citation for not complying with a public health order.

Latest News

WVLT News

Atlanta authorities offering $10k reward for identity of Wendy’s arsonist

Updated: 5 hours ago
Crime Stoppers of Atlanta is offering a $10,000 reward for information that could lead to the arrest of the person or persons who set a Wendy’s on fire Saturday night.

WVLT News

Oklahoma father arrested after 2 children die in hot vehicle

Updated: 5 hours ago
An Oklahoma man whose son and daughter died when he left them inside his hot truck for five hours has been arrested on two second-degree murder warrants, police said.

WVLT News

Seventeen-foot python put up a fierce fight before being captured in Florida Everglades

Updated: 6 hours ago
A Seventeen-foot python put up a fierce fight before being captured in Florida Everglades.

WVLT News

More than 3,000 sign petition to replace Tennessee Confederate statues with Dolly Parton

Updated: 6 hours ago
More than 3,000 people have signed a petition to replace Tennessee Confederate statues with Dolly Parton

WVLT News

‘I’m a survivor’-Woman survives heart surgery, brain tumor, COVID-19

Updated: 7 hours ago
Malinda Nettle is one of the recent survivors of COVID-19 at Marrero Healthcare Center. In the past year, she has survived a heart valve replacement, a brain tumor and COVID-19.