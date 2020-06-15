Disney sues Orange County over property taxes

ORLANDO, Fla. (WVLT/WKYC) -Walt Disney World has filed yet another suit against Orange County, Florida over property taxes.

WKYC reported that Disney is suing Orange County property appraiser over its 2019 tax assessments related to Disney theme parks, resorts, employee buildings and other structures owned by the company.

Disney has filed similar suits over the years.

Property Appraiser Rick Singh says the Disney complex has been undervalued for years. Disney says it is challenging errors in the assessments.

“Again this year, the Disney organization has chosen to use the court system to dispute the value of its property in Orange County and thereby pay reduced property taxes that would benefit area infrastructure and public schools," the property appraiser’s spokesperson Beth Watson told the Orlando Sentinel.

"The Orange County Property Appraiser looks forward to defending these values in court on behalf of the citizens of Orange County, so that Disney’s responsibility to the community is upheld.”

Each Disney park’s assessed value is:

•Magic Kingdom-$504M

•Epcot $539M

•Hollywood Studios-$394M

•Animal Kingdom- $539M

