East Tennessee Children’s Hospital in need of toy donations
The East Tennessee Children’s Hospital is asking for new toys children can play with in their rooms.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The East Tennessee Children’s Hospital is asking for help from the community to bring joy to children currently staying there.
Due to the pandemic, children are not allowed inside of the hospital’s play areas.
Cheryl Almon, the Director of the Volunteer Services at the hospital says they are in need of new toys that children can play with in their rooms.
Almon says they would like new items like Barbie dolls, Legos and board games to help give comfort.
If you would like to donate new toys to the children’s hospital, you can park outside of the hospital Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. through 5 p.m.
Give them a call at (865)-541-8136 and they will come to your car to pick up the donations.
