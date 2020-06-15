East Tennessee Children’s Hospital in need of toy donations

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The East Tennessee Children’s Hospital is asking for help from the community to bring joy to children currently staying there.

Due to the pandemic, children are not allowed inside of the hospital’s play areas.

Cheryl Almon, the Director of the Volunteer Services at the hospital says they are in need of new toys that children can play with in their rooms.

“As I told someone yesterday, there’s no way to completely clean and sanitize Barbie’s hair. You can’t have one child play with the Barbie doll and then clean it to give to the next child because you got to make sure it’s completely germ free.”

Almon says they would like new items like Barbie dolls, Legos and board games to help give comfort.

" Even board games, there’s no way to completely clean and sanitize that board game. You know it goes a long way when someone’s not feeling well. If they can play a game of UNO or Monopoly, you know what ever it is that can make them feel happy."

If you would like to donate new toys to the children’s hospital, you can park outside of the hospital Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. through 5 p.m.

Give them a call at (865)-541-8136 and they will come to your car to pick up the donations.

