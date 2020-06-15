Family of Memphis man shot, killed by US marshals files wrongful death lawsuit

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WVLT/WMC) - The family of a Tennessee man shot and killed by police in 2019 has filed a wrongful death lawsuit in federal court.

Brandon Webber, 20, was shot multiple times by U.S. Marshals on June 12, 2019, in North Memphis. An autopsy revealed Webber was shot 16 times and grazed twice. Two of the shots hit Webber in the head.

Authorities said U.S. Marshals attempted to stop Webber after a warrant had been issued for his arrest in connection to a man who was shot five times and had his car stolen.

Officials said Webber reportedly rammed his car into the officer’s vehicle multiple times during the stop. Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Webber allegedly got out of his car with a weapon before he was shot and killed.

Webber’s family filed the lawsuit Friday, shortly before the one-year statute of limitations ran out.

In the lawsuit, the family claims Webber was sitting on his car peacefully when officers rammed into him and opened fire.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.