Father arrested after Oklahoma children found dead in hot vehicle

A father of two young children who were found dead in a hot vehicle is facing second-degree murder charges.
Police have arrested the father of two Oklahoma toddlers after they were found dead in a hot vehicle on Saturday.
Police have arrested the father of two Oklahoma toddlers after they were found dead in a hot vehicle on Saturday.(Source: KJRH/Family Photos)
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
TULSA, Okla. (KJRH/CNN) - A father of two young children who were found dead in a hot vehicle is facing second-degree murder charges.

KJRH reports Dustin Lee Dennis of Tulsa is being held on a $1 million bond after police say 3-year-old Ryan and 4-year-old Tegan were left inside a truck for five hours as temperatures reached 95 degrees on Saturday. Investigators said Dennis admitted to leaving them in the vehicle.

The children’s aunt, Chanteil Keys, said her family is devastated over the tragic loss.

“All I wish is my sister had been able to see them just one more time before it had happened," Keys said.

Experts say on a day as hot as Saturday, even 30 minutes inside the vehicle could lead to serious consequences.

“After about an hour, I think, on a 90-degree day, it can get up to 119 degrees inside," Matthew Arroyo with the Emergency Medical Services Authority said.

Keys hopes that the story of her family’s tragic loss will remind others not to leave their children in their vehicles.

“It is a 100-percent preventable thing that never has to happen," Keys said. "Always check your back seat.”

