Advertisement

FBI investigating possible cross burning in Virginia

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is assisting a Virginia police department to investigate a possible cross burning at the home of an activist in Marion Virginia.
FBI investigating possible cross burning
FBI investigating possible cross burning(Marion Police Department)
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION, Va. (WVLT/WJHL) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation is assisting a Virginia police department to investigate a possible cross burning at the home of an activist in Marion Virginia.

WJHL reported that Marion police said they saw "an intense fire coming from a barrel in front of a home on the 400 block of Pearl Avenue” around 12:43 a.m. on Sunday. Officers arrived, extinguished the fire, and saw what appeared to be wood in the shape of a cross.

Travon Brown, a member of the New Generation Freedom Fighters and New Panthers--groups that have rallied in Virginia and Johnson City, Tennessee in the past weeks--told WJHL that the incident occurred at his Marion home.

Brown released a statement:

A release from the Marion Police Department said they are working with federal authorities due to the nature of the crime.

Chief John Clair said in the release, “The Town of Marion Police Department is absolutely committed to ensuring that people of color in our community are safe. Our department, along with Smyth County Sheriff’s office and federal authorities, will conduct a full and thorough investigation.”

WJHL said Clair confirmed the FBI was assisting with the investigation.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WJHL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WVLT News

Tennessee officials want mail voting appeal fast-tracked

Updated: 7 minutes ago
Tennessee officials are seeking a fast-tracked decision by the state Supreme Court to block a judge’s order to offer absentee voting to all registered voters during the coronavirus pandemic.

WVLT News

Bill would increase penalties for illegal camping, graffiti

Updated: 11 minutes ago
As protests continue to pop up across the nation over George Floyd’s death, Tennessee’s House is seeking to significantly increase penalties against demonstrators who violate certain state laws.

WVLT News

Commissioners agree to fund Monroe County animal shelter

Updated: 40 minutes ago
Commissioners have agreed to fund the Monroe County animal shelter.

WVLT News

TVA union plans demonstration to ‘keep jobs local’

Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Tennessee Valley Authority’s workers union plans to hold a demonstration on Tuesday to ‘keep jobs local’ during the pandemic.

WVLT News

Minnesota lawmakers unveil $300M plan to rebuild from unrest

Updated: 45 minutes ago
Democrats who control the Minnesota House announced a $300 million economic aid proposal Monday for businesses that were damaged or destroyed during the civil unrest over the death of George Floyd.

Latest News

WVLT News

North Carolina man accused of kidnapping teen, throwing him out of moving vehicle

Updated: 46 minutes ago
A North Carolina man was arrested after being accused of robbing, kidnapping and assaulting a teenager over the weekend.

WVLT News

Feds: Ex-eBay staff sent spiders, roaches to harass couple

Updated: 49 minutes ago
Authorities say the employees tried to terrify a Massachusetts couple who ran a newsletter because the executives were upset about the newsletter’s coverage.

WVLT News

Kentucky woman accused of stabbing man

Updated: 50 minutes ago
A Kentucky woman was charged in connection to a stabbing.

WVLT News

Florida man expected to survive after being bitten in the face by alligator

Updated: 51 minutes ago
Officials say a man is expected to survive after being bitten in the face by an alligator Monday morning.

WVLT News

Bear euthanized after breaking into Colorado home, found sitting on couch

Updated: 52 minutes ago
Colorado wildlife officials say a bear was euthanized after it broke into a home in Colorado Springs over the weekend while the resident was cooking breakfast.

WVLT News

NASCAR driver Kyle Weatherman races in ‘Blue Lives Matter’ car

Updated: 57 minutes ago
Days after NASCAR’s only black driver Bubba Wallace made history with a Black Lives Matter car, another driver responded with a Blue Lives Matter paint scheme.