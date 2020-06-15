FBI investigating possible cross burning in Virginia

MARION, Va. (WVLT/WJHL) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation is assisting a Virginia police department to investigate a possible cross burning at the home of an activist in Marion Virginia.

WJHL reported that Marion police said they saw "an intense fire coming from a barrel in front of a home on the 400 block of Pearl Avenue” around 12:43 a.m. on Sunday. Officers arrived, extinguished the fire, and saw what appeared to be wood in the shape of a cross.

Travon Brown, a member of the New Generation Freedom Fighters and New Panthers--groups that have rallied in Virginia and Johnson City, Tennessee in the past weeks--told WJHL that the incident occurred at his Marion home.

Brown released a statement:

A release from the Marion Police Department said they are working with federal authorities due to the nature of the crime.

Chief John Clair said in the release, “The Town of Marion Police Department is absolutely committed to ensuring that people of color in our community are safe. Our department, along with Smyth County Sheriff’s office and federal authorities, will conduct a full and thorough investigation.”

WJHL said Clair confirmed the FBI was assisting with the investigation.

