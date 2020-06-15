Florida man expected to survive after being bitten in the face by alligator

LARGO, Fla. (WVLT/WTSP) - Officials say a man is expected to survive after being bitten in the face by an alligator Monday morning.

WTSP reported Largo police said the man was waist-deep in the water at the Disc Golf Course at Taylor Park when he was bitten.

Investigators said the man used his left hand to pry the alligator off his face, but he received severe lacerations to his hand and face.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission was responding to take care of the alligator, WTSP reported.

