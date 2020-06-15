Gay Street Bridge to close for inspection

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Gay Street Bridge will close on Tuesday, June 16 for a planned routine inspection.

According to a release from the City of Knoxville, inspectors will conduct routine planned inspections of four Tennessee bridges, including Woodland Avenue, East Hill Avenue, East Fifth Avenue and the Gay Street Bridge, starting on Monday, June 14 and ending on June 15.

While the Gay Street Bridge is being inspected, motorists should seek alternate routes from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. Tuesday.

“During Tuesday’s inspections, cars and trucks will be detoured, but the bridge will be open to bicyclists and pedestrians. Daytime motorists on Tuesday, June 16 should use alternative routes – Henley Street or James White Parkway – to cross the Tennessee River,” the release reads.

Knoxville Area Transit’s Route 40 outbound bus will detour from its normal route, crossing the river using the Henley Bridge and turning onto eastbound Blount Avenue. The inbound Route 40 bus will follow the same streets.

