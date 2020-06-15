Advertisement

Ijams offers summer programs for families

Ijams announced there will be multiple opportunities for kids and their families to get outside through several summer programs.
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Ijams announced there will be multiple opportunities for kids and their families to get outside through several summer programs.

“We may not be able to gather in large groups, but we can still come together in ways that allow us to learn and enjoy the outdoors,” Ijams Executive Director Amber Parker said.

There are multiple program types for kids of varying ages.

“These programs are perfect for families who can explore together as a unit, or adults and older teens who are able to observe distancing guidelines and other practices to limit their exposure.”

Types of programs include:

Intro to Bouldering (Adults and Families; Ages 6+)

  • June 16, 9-11A
  • June 23, 9-11A
  • June 30, 9-11A

Nature Senses (Children 2-4 With Caregivers)

  • June 16, 10-11A (SOLD OUT)
  • June 18, 10-11A

Ijams Insect Safari (Families with Children 5-13)

  • June 16, 1:30-3:30P
  • June 18, 1:30-3:30P

·Bird Watching for Beginners (Adults and Families; Ages 6+)

  • June 18, 9-11A

Art and Mindfulness in Nature (Adults; Teens)

  • June 18, 10A-Noon
  • June 19, 3-5P

Toll Creek Walk (Families with Children 6+)

  • June 18, 12:30-2:30P
  • June 19, 10A-Noon and 1-3P
  • June 26, 1-3P

Nature Arts & Crafts (Families with Children 5-13)

  • June 18, 3-5P
  • June 20, 1:30-3:30P

Off-Trail Adventures (Adults and Families; Ages 6+)

  • June 19, 9-11:30A

Creature Feature (All Ages)

  • Saturdays, 10-10:30A and 1-1:30P

Behind the Scenes Animal Program (All Ages)

  • June 20, 11A-Noon

Birds Say the Darndest Things (Adults and Families; Ages 6+)

  • June 25, 9-11A

·Rock Scrambling Adventure (Adults and Families; Ages 6+)

  • June 26, 9-11:30A

Anyone who is interested in participating is encouraged to register soon as spots are quickly being filled.

To learn more and register, visit the Ijams website.

