‘I’m a survivor’-Woman survives heart surgery, brain tumor, COVID-19
Published: Jun. 14, 2020 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Malinda Nettle is one of the recent survivors of COVID-19 at Marrero Healthcare Center. In the past year, she has survived a heart valve replacement, a brain tumor and COVID-19.
"I’m a survivor. A good survivor, " Nettle said.
Nettle spent time at the hospital before being transferred to the convention center during her recovery.
Watch her story below:
