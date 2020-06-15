Advertisement

‘I’m a survivor’-Woman survives heart surgery, brain tumor, COVID-19

In the past year, she has survived a heart valve replacement, a brain tumor and COVID-19.
In the past year, she has survived a heart valve replacement, a brain tumor and COVID-19.(Source: WVUE Fox 8)
Published: Jun. 14, 2020 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Malinda Nettle is one of the recent survivors of COVID-19 at Marrero Healthcare Center. In the past year, she has survived a heart valve replacement, a brain tumor and COVID-19.

"I’m a survivor. A good survivor, " Nettle said.

Nettle spent time at the hospital before being transferred to the convention center during her recovery.

Watch her story below:

Meet Malinda Nettle, COVID-19 Survivor at Marrero!

Meet Malinda Nettles, our beloved resident who survived a heart valve replacement, a brain tumor and defeated COViD-19! She says she’s a good survivor, we say she’s a superhero 🦸🏻‍♀️ #carenotcovid

Posted by Marrero Healthcare Center on Saturday, June 13, 2020

