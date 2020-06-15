‘I’m a survivor’-Woman survives heart surgery, brain tumor, COVID-19

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Malinda Nettle is one of the recent survivors of COVID-19 at Marrero Healthcare Center. In the past year, she has survived a heart valve replacement, a brain tumor and COVID-19.

"I’m a survivor. A good survivor, " Nettle said.

Nettle spent time at the hospital before being transferred to the convention center during her recovery.

Meet Malinda Nettle, COVID-19 Survivor at Marrero! Meet Malinda Nettles, our beloved resident who survived a heart valve replacement, a brain tumor and defeated COViD-19! She says she’s a good survivor, we say she’s a superhero 🦸🏻‍♀️ #carenotcovid Posted by Marrero Healthcare Center on Saturday, June 13, 2020

