Jewish Federation responds to vandalism at Nashville Holocaust Memorial

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/WTVF) -Leaders of the Jewish Federation of Nashville and Middle Tennessee are speaking out about vandalism committed at the Nashville Holocaust Memorial this weekend.

WTVF reports a sheet with an anti-Semitic message that was taped to the Gordon Jewish Community Center’s memorial Saturday afternoon.

Community Center officials say an investigation is underway to find who is responsible for the message. A security team is in place to protect the building and visitors.

In a statement to members, Executive Director Leslie M. Sax and Board President Raymond Jacobs said, “Our Gordon JCC community is deeply shocked and saddened by an attack on the Nashville Holocaust Memorial located on our campus. On Saturday afternoon, vandals attached a sheet painted with anti-Semitic and white supremacy messages and it was immediately removed. We condemn such bigotry and violence, which has no place in Nashville or anywhere in America. We are working with local authorities in their investigation and the Jewish community security network was immediately informed of this incident. We are fortunate to have an excellent security team in place to protect us. They work hand in hand with local and national authorities to keep us and our campus safe. At a time when our nation is confronting racism and anti-Semitic attacks are rising, our JCC community continues to stand united with those who condemn discrimination in all its forms.”

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WTVF. All rights reserved.