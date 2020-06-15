Kentucky woman accused of stabbing man

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WVLT/WNKY) - A Kentucky woman was charged in connection to a stabbing. WNKY reported that 31-year-old Christy Gammon was accused of stabbing a man in the back with a piece of metal without provocation.

Investigators said it happened Sunday in the 1000 block of Payne St.

WNKY reported the victim was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment. His condition was unknown as of Monday.

According to an arrest citation, Gammon admitted to the stabbing.

Gammon was being held inside the Warren County Regional Jail on a $10,000 bond.

