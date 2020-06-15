Knox Co. Sheriff’s Office involved in North Knoxville chase
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 2:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Knox County Sheriff’s Office was involved in a vehicle pursuit in North Knoxville Monday.
According to KCSO, deputies responded to a pursuit involving a white U-Haul van on Emory Road near I-75 around 11:15 a.m.
Airwatch was able to assist and the suspect was taken into custody without incident around 11:25 a.m. in the parking lot of Home Federal Bank on Emory Road at Heiskell.
The pursuit remains under investigation.
