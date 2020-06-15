KPD seeking public’s assistance is locating missing 74-year-old man

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 74-year-old man.

KPD said Daniel Jacobson, 74, suffers from dementia, and he went missing Sunday night near the 3100 block of Sanderson Road. According to police, around 8:25 p.m. Jacobson took off in a four-door, champagne colored 2011 Toyota Tacoma. The car is described as having Tennessee tags, a missing front bumper and a broken driver side back window.

Jacobson is described as having long gray hair, a gray beard and a large knot on his forehead. He is believed to be in the area of Food City on Western Avenue and Palmetto Road, and could be headed towards Maryland.

There are currently no pictures available of Jacobson.

Anyone with information about the 74-year-old’s whereabouts are asked to call 9-1-1.

