Nashville bar cited for not complying with public health order

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Kid Rock’s Honky Tonk Bar in Downtown Nashville was issued a citation for not complying with a public health order.

WFVF reported that the bar located on Lower Broadway was issued a citation by the Metro Public Health Department for allegedly serving customers who were seated at the bar and not observing proper social distancing.

The bar’s management team reportedly previously met with MPHD Director Dr. Michael Caldwell to discuss the guidelines of the order ‘to slow the spread of COVID-19’.

After MPHD received a complaint about the bar on Friday night, Kid Rock’s Honky Tonk was then issued a citation on Saturday night. The fine amount will be decided during a court appearance.

Several other businesses were also cited Friday night:

51st Deli on 51st Avenue N.

Jonathan’s Grille on Third Avenue N.

Popeye’s on Murfreesboro Pike

Sonic on Highway 70 S.

Sperry’s on Harding Pike

Taco Bell on Nolensville Pike

Thai Phooket on Rivergate Parkway

Wingstop on Gallatin Pike N.

Honky Tonk Central on Broadway

Jonathan’s Grille on Highway 70 S.

Nashville Underground on Broadway

Sam’s Bar and Grill on Lakeshore Drive

Scoreboard Bar and Grill on Music Valley Drive

Sperry’s on Harding Pike

Taco Bell on Nolensville Pike

