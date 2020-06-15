Advertisement

Nation’s best 2021 Tight End commits to Tennessee

Wolfe ranks as the 40th-best prospect in the country, adding to Tennessee’s impressive class which ranks second nationally.
Hudson Wolfe
Hudson Wolfe(Rivals)
By Zack Rickens
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Jeremy Pruitt locked in a verbal commitment from a key target in the 2021 class on Monday. The state’s top-ranked player and No. 1 tight end prospect picked the Vols over Alabama, Auburn and Ohio State, among others.

The 4-star weapon becomes UT’s 24th commitment in the class of 2021. Wolfe ranks as the 40th-best prospect in the country, adding to Tennessee’s impressive class which ranks second nationally.

At 6′6″, 235lbs pounds, Wolfe fills out the frame of a typical tight end. Volquest.com’s Brent Hubbs says of Wolfe, “There’s nothing hybrid about his game. Wolfe can certainly flex out, but he is a true in-line tight end who’s physical in the run game and can be a factor with his size in various match-ups in the passing game.”

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

