Nature’s Crossing adds tea bar to Market Square location

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Nature’s Crossing Health and Beauty added a tea bar to its Market Square location.

The store specializes in natural beauty and bath product alternatives to work along with modern treatments.

Tammy Galyon, owner of Nature’s Crossing says it has added a tea bar to its second location in Market Square that officially opened on May 14.

Galyon says the tea bar has about 80 teas available and 175 of their herbal tinctures can be added to the teas or taken as a shot. She said the location is adding daily drink specials along with a permanent menu.

The current tea specials are Strawberry Lavender Lemonade, Elderflower Peach Sparkle, and Spearmint Sparkle.

Nature's Crossing adds a tea bar to its Market Square location. (Tammy Galyon)

A cup of tea costs $2.50 and bulk teas are $4 per ounce.

For more information about Nature’s Crossing at the Market Square or Oak Ridge Highway location visit the website here.

