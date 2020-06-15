North Carolina man accused of kidnapping teen, throwing him out of moving vehicle

NEWPORT, NC. (WVLT/WITN) - A North Carolina man was arrested after being accused of robbing, kidnapping and assaulting a teenager over the weekend.

WITN reported 20-year-old Cecil Hill was charged with first-degree kidnapping, robbery with a dangerous weapon and assault with a deadly weapon. Investigators said they were called to the Mandy Farms subdivision early Sunday afternoon about a teenager being hit by a vehicle and being forced into the backseat at gunpoint.

Investigators said that, during the course of the investigation, they learned the victim was at an area convenience store getting treatment.

WITN reported investigators said Hill was accused of assaulting the teen with his vehicle, robbing him with a handgun and then tossing him out of the vehicle.

On Monday, a judge increased Hill’s bond to $1 million and ordered him to wear an ankle monitor if bond is posted.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WITN. All rights reserved.