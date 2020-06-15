Advertisement

Pair of Vols up for SEC’s highest honor

Brown and McLeod were nominated for SEC Athlete of the Year.
KNOXVILLE, TN - SEPTEMBER 17, 2016 - Tennessee Volunteers Power T Flag during the game between the Ohio Bobcats and the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN. Photo By Craig Bisacre/Tennessee Athletics
KNOXVILLE, TN - SEPTEMBER 17, 2016 - Tennessee Volunteers Power T Flag during the game between the Ohio Bobcats and the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN. Photo By Craig Bisacre/Tennessee Athletics
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Southeastern Conference has announced the nominees from its 14 schools for the 2019-20 Roy F. Kramer Athletes of the Year Award.

Each institution nominates one male and one female student-athlete for the award. For the University of Tennessee, those athletes are swim team standout Erika Brown and Track and Field star Carey McLeod.

The SEC Athletes of the Year Awards were first presented in 1976 for men and 1984 for women. The award was renamed in 2004 to honor Roy Kramer, who served as league commissioner from 1990-2002.

2019-20 Female Roy F. Kramer Athlete of the Year Award Nominees:

Bailey Hemphill, Softball, Alabama Katie Izzo, Cross Country, Arkansas Alison Maillard, Swimming & Diving, Auburn Trinity Thomas, Gymnastics, Florida Sabrina Vega, Gymnastics, Georgia Leah Edmond, Volleyball, Kentucky Tonea Marshall, Track & Field, LSU Julia Johnson, Golf, Ole Miss Rickea Jackson, Basketball, Mississippi State Kylie Deberg, Volleyball, Missouri Tyasha Harris, Basketball, South Carolina Erika Brown, Swimming & Diving, Tennessee Ally Watt, Soccer, Texas A&M Maria Bulanova, Bowling, Vanderbilt

2019-20 Male Roy F. Kramer Athlete of the Year Award Nominees:

Zane Waddell, Swimming & Diving, Alabama Mason Jones, Basketball, Arkansas Derrick Brown, Football, Auburn Kieran Smith, Swimming & Diving, Florida Rodrigo Blankenship, Football, Georgia Immanuel Quickley, Basketball, Kentucky Joe Burrow, Football, LSU Waleed Suliman, Cross Country, Ole Miss Reggie Perry, Basketball, Mississippi State Danny Kovac, Swimming & Diving, Missouri Itay Goldfaden, Swimming & Diving, South Carolina Carey McLeod, Track & Field, Tennessee Shaine Casas, Swimming & Diving, Texas A&M John Augenstein, Golf, Vanderbilt

The Male and Female Athletes of the Year will be announced on Wednesday, June 17.

