Red Cross now testing all blood for COVID-19 antibodies

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Beginning Monday, June 15, the American Red Cross will test all blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies, providing donors insight into whether they have been exposed to this coronavirus.

Antibody testing will show if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to this coronavirus, regardless of whether they developed symptoms.

Donations will be tested using samples pulled at the time of donation and sent to a testing laboratory where they will also conduct routine infectious disease testing.

A positive antibody test result does not confirm infection or immunity.

COVID-19 antibody test results will be available within 7-10 days in the Red Cross Blood Donor App or donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized the test for emergency use.

“As an organization dedicated to helping others, the Red Cross is pleased to provide more information about COVID-19 to our valued donors,” said Dr. Erin Goodhue, executive medical director of direct patient care with the Red Cross Biomedical Services. “If you are feeling healthy and well, please schedule an appointment to not only help saves lives but also learn about your potential exposure to COVID-19.”

Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center will take measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 including, temperature checks, social distancing and face coverings for donors and staff.

Donors are asked to schedule an appointment before arriving at the drive and are required to wear a face covering or mask while at the drive.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities, June 15-30:

Camden Church of Christ, 1285 U.S. 70 Bypass Camden, TN 38320

6/19/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Tennessee Ridge Baptist Church, 1530 North Main Street Tennessee Ridge, TN 37178

6/22/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Coleman United Methodist Church, 322 North Military Avenue Lawrenceburg, TN 38464

6/19/2020: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Loretto Civic Center, 300 Park Street Loretto, TN 38469

6/23/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Hohenwald Church of Christ, 110 Park Avenue South Hohenwald, TN 38462

6/16/2020: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Cane Creek Market, 1798 Hwy 438 E. Lobelville, TN 37097

6/26/2020: 12:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.

