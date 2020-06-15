Regions Bank to give $5K grant to Autism Society of East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Regions Bank announced it will raise awareness and provide financial support for nonprofits serving people with autism across East Tennessee during June.

The Autism Society of East Tennessee is participating in the Regions’ What a Difference a Day Makes contest.

Throughout the month of June, Regions will use its web and social media channels to spotlight the Autism Society of East Tennessee and other organizations making an impact on the people and families impacted by autism.

According to a release, The Autism Society of East Tennessee was started by a group of mothers seeking different opportunities for their children. The society serves 36 counties and focuses on supporting children, parents, educators, and service providers, who create a beneficial impact for all those who are connected with the students who are served.

Through June 30, eligible voters can vote online, once daily for their favorite organization.

When voting ends, the nonprofit with the most votes will receive a $500 or $1,000 grant. Regions will provide a day of volunteer service to all organizations in the contest.

As of June 15, the Autism Society of East Tennessee is in 11th place out of 11 participating nonprofits.

“Regions Bank is committed to offering a welcoming environment for all people, and we are honored to support the Autism Society of East Tennessee and additional nonprofits that empower people through supportive services and customized programs,” said Rob Stivers, Knoxville Market Executive for Regions Bank. “Through What a Difference a Day Makes, we have a unique opportunity to highlight the work of the Autism Society of East Tennessee and other worthy nonprofits while encouraging greater public awareness of their exceptional programs and service.”

