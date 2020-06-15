Rural Metro investigating East Knoxville house fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Rural Metro is investigating an East Knoxville house fire Monday morning.

According to a release, five Rural Metro companies responded to a house fire at 4807 East Governor John Sevier Highway around 5:40 am Monday.

The first fire engine arrived on the scene and reported a fire coming from the right side of a large 2-story home above the garage area around 5:47 a.m.

Rural Metro along with City of Knoxville Fire Department, AMR ambulance, and a Knox Co. Rescue apparatus, was able to control the fire around 6:57 a.m.

Traffic and scene safety was provided by Knox Co. Sheriff’s Office and the Tennessee Department of Transportation.

The four residents who lived in the home all evacuated safely and were alerted to the fire by the smoke alarms activating.

No injuries reported.

The investigation is underway by the Knox Co. Sheriff’s Office Fire Investigation Unit. The cause of the fire is unknown.

