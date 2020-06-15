Scattered storms again Monday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’re kicking off the week with scattered rain and storms again. We have some cooler days with up and down rain chances, but we’ll heat back up to 90s soon after.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is partly cloudy with patchy fog. Temperatures are starting the day mild, in the mid to upper 50s.

We’ll stick with below average temperatures all day. We have a 40% coverage of our area in showers and storms, mainly in the afternoon. Isolated pop-ups build up to the scattered coverage, and then dips back to spotty evening rain. We’re topping out around 78 degrees today.

Tonight will be partly cloudy, with patchy fog again, and a light breeze. It’s another mild night as well, with a low around 56 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Tuesday comes with isolated rain and storms, especially outlining the Valley. It will still be a partly to mostly cloudy day, but we’ll top out around 80 degrees.

Wednesday warms a little more, to the low 80s, with a few showers and storms. The coverage of our area in rain and thunderstorms steps up to 40% again Thursday, with a high in the low 80s.

Rain chances dip to spotty pop-ups, but temperatures jump back to around 90 degrees for several days.

Father’s Day weekend is looking to be in the low 90s.

Rain chances look to increase again late Monday to Tuesday of next week.

