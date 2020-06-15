Advertisement

Scattered storms again Monday

By Heather Haley
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 4:58 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’re kicking off the week with scattered rain and storms again. We have some cooler days with up and down rain chances, but we’ll heat back up to 90s soon after.

Monday's Forecast
Monday's Forecast(WVLT)

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is partly cloudy with patchy fog. Temperatures are starting the day mild, in the mid to upper 50s.

We’ll stick with below average temperatures all day. We have a 40% coverage of our area in showers and storms, mainly in the afternoon. Isolated pop-ups build up to the scattered coverage, and then dips back to spotty evening rain. We’re topping out around 78 degrees today.

Tonight will be partly cloudy, with patchy fog again, and a light breeze. It’s another mild night as well, with a low around 56 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Tuesday comes with isolated rain and storms, especially outlining the Valley. It will still be a partly to mostly cloudy day, but we’ll top out around 80 degrees.

Wednesday warms a little more, to the low 80s, with a few showers and storms. The coverage of our area in rain and thunderstorms steps up to 40% again Thursday, with a high in the low 80s.

Rain chances dip to spotty pop-ups, but temperatures jump back to around 90 degrees for several days.

Father’s Day weekend is looking to be in the low 90s.

Rain chances look to increase again late Monday to Tuesday of next week.

Monday Morning's 8-day Forecast
Monday Morning's 8-day Forecast(WVLT)

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

WVLT Weather: Cooler rain for now, then scorching!

Updated: 10 hours ago

Forecast

Storms Sunday and Monday, hotter late week

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Ben Cathey
Ben Cathey breaks down the extended forecast.

Weather

Isolated strong storms this afternoon

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Kyle Grainger
A WVLT Weather Alert has been posted for Sunday afternoon for the possibility of an isolated strong to severe thunder storm to pop-up. The threat is there for a brief storm with gusty winds, small hail and heavy rain. Seek shelter if you hear thunder, it’s time to go inside.

Forecast

WVLT Weather: Early week storms, heating up late week

Updated: Jun. 13, 2020 at 10:42 PM EDT
Recurring WVLT News recording

Latest News

Forecast

WVLT Weather: Cut-off storm brings rain Sunday, Monday

Updated: Jun. 13, 2020 at 8:04 PM EDT
Recurring WVLT News recording

Forecast

WVLT Weather: Cut-off storm brings rain back Sunday

Updated: Jun. 13, 2020 at 5:05 PM EDT
|
By Austin Bowling
A cut-off storm brings rain chances back to East Tennessee early next week.

Forecast

WVLT Weather: Saturday morning forecast

Updated: Jun. 13, 2020 at 7:34 AM EDT

Forecast

Great start to the weekend, showers Sunday

Updated: Jun. 13, 2020 at 5:33 AM EDT
|
By Ben Cathey
The start of the weekend is dry and hotter, but showers are back for the tail end of Sunday.

Forecast

WVLT Weather: Friday night's forecast

Updated: Jun. 12, 2020 at 5:37 PM EDT
We're pretty warm again Saturday, with a few rain showers Sunday afternoon.

Forecast

Hotter air to start the weekend

Updated: Jun. 12, 2020 at 2:35 PM EDT
|
By Ben Cathey
Ben breaks down the forecast, which is hotter and drier for the weekend.